Report: Matthias Ginter leaning more towards Bayern Munich than Inter Milan

While he’s never been at the top of the list to replace Niklas Sule at Bayern Munich, Matthias Ginter’s name has come back into circulation in the rumor mill. Chelsea’s Andreas Christiensen has been at the top of Hasan Salihamidzic’s list, but it’s been suggested that Barcelona currently leads the race to sign the Danish international. Regardless, it’s paramount for Bayern to find an ample replacement for Sule since he’s leaving this summer for Borussia Dortmund and, per a new report from Tz, Italian outlets are saying that Ginter is leaning towards a move to Bayern instead of Inter Milan, who he had been heavily linked with in recent weeks.

Per the report from Tz, Gazzetta dello Sport recently wrote that “Bayern are the reason” why Inter Milan’s interest in Ginter has cooled off, adding that “he’s disappeared from the radar” for the Nerazzurri. Much like both Sule and Christiensen, Ginter has made it clear that he will be leaving his club, Borussia Monchengladbach, this summer along with Denis Zakaria, who will be joining Juventus. As it currently stands, on paper, Ginter would likely cost less than Christiensen in wages, and it doesn’t help Bayern’s case for the Dane that Barcelona seems to be leading the race to sign him.

Other names, of course, have been linked to be lined up as Sule’s replacement. SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Torino’s Gleison Bremer have both been mentioned and Lothar Matthaus had even recommended RB Leipzig’s Joski Gvardiol, VfB Stuttgart’s Konstantinos Mavropanos, and VfL Bochum’s Armel Bella-Kotchap, but they would all require transfer fees. Bayern wants to operate on a policy that if an outbound player didnt’ generate any revenue, they don’t want to have to spend money to have that player replace, which directly applies to the Sule situation. Because of that Ginter is an ideal option against all of the other aforementioned candidates.

Ginter also brings two things to the table that Julian Nagelsmann would be quite fond of: positional versatility and Bundesliga experience. The 28-year-old defender has played in the German top flight for over a decade by now between SC Freiburg, Dortmund, and Monchengladbach and possesses the ability to play as a center back as well as a right center back, or even a right back as he’s done several times relatively recently for the German national team. With Nagelsmann’s preference of the back three system, this would make Ginter a valuable asset at Bayern.