Training Update: Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle misses with back ailment, Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer continue push to return

Bayern Munich’s injury luck is not getting much better.

Defender Niklas Süle is the latest player to be felled by an ailment per kicker:

In bright sunshine, FC Bayern Munich held a public training session on Tuesday. Several hundred spectators watched the unit in the morning - but they didn’t see Niklas Süle. The national defender, who will move to arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer at the end of the season, was surprisingly not seen at the training ground on Säbener Strasse. A little later, FC Bayern announced that Süle “is struggling with back problems” and was therefore unable to take part in training.

Süle’s absence could be an issue because Lucas Hernandez will be out with a suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Meanwhile, Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer are continuing their race to return to the lineup. Goretzka worked on the ball and did some intense running, but Neuer completed an individual session. Bouna Sarr also did some running on the side as he works to thwart off an injury.

Sven Ulreich and Christian Früchtl were the primary goalkeepers in the first-team training and were joined by Bayern Munich U-19 goalkeeper Tom Hülsmann.

Update #Süle: Fehlt heute aufgrund leichter Rückenbeschwerden. Wird behandelt. Goretzka und Sarr haben auf dem Nebenplatz trainiert. Neuer noch nicht im Mannschaftstraining. Davies und Tolisso fehlen. @SkySportsNews #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/H8PG7SojBo — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 1, 2022

Update #Süle: Missing today due to minor back problems and is getting treatment. Goretzka and Sarr trained on the adjacent pitch. Neuer not yet in team training. Davies and Tolisso are absent. @SkySportsNews #FCBayern

As noted by Florian Plettenberg above, Corentin Tolisso (torn muscle) and Alphonso Davies were not present on Säbener Straße.