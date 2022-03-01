Report: Bayern Munich considering Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong to solve right-back issues

According to a report from Sport1, Bayern Munich is scouting Bayer Leverkusen right-back as a potential solution to take over the spot on a permanent basis.

Of course, Julian Nagelsmann’s intent to push the formation to a back-three would actually see Frimpong feature as a right wing-back should the coach officially make the tactical change next season:

According to SPORT1 information, Jeremie Frimpong from league rival Bayer Leverkusen has aroused Munich’s interest! The 21-year-old Dutchman, as an offensive right-back with potential as a wide player, fits in perfectly with FCB coach Julian Nagelsmann, who would like an alternative to Benjamin Pavard, who is more likely to be a central defender in the future, for the coming season. Frimpong, who trained at Manchester City, switched from Celtic Glasgow to Leverkusen in January 2021 for around eleven million euros. It didn’t take him long to develop into a reliable regular.

Frimpong is just 21 and has two goals and eight assists in 31 games across all competitions this season. One thing that could deter Bayern Munich from a pursuit, however, is a transfer fee.

So far, no talks have been held with Leverkusen or the Frimpong side. But if Bayern get serious, Frimpong would be anything but averse to moving to the Isar. In this case, however, the fee should be an unpleasant hurdle for the 2020 Champions League winner. According to SPORT1 information, Frimpong would cost at least 30 million euros.

(Editor’s Note: €30 million??? I’ll take a HARD pass)

With Frimpong’s deal not set to expire until 2025, Bayer Leverkusen has no reason to rush on any decision — especially because many other clubs are interested:

According to SPORT1 information, Borussia Dortmund from Germany is still dealing with the native of Amsterdam. But even heavyweights from England and Spain have now targeted him. It was only recently that the Frimpong side was approached that FC Barcelona was ready to try to get him in the summer if Dest, who hadn’t really hit the ground running until then, found a new employer.

Whatever the case, Bayern Munich seems set on filling that position for next season, but it is way too early in the ballgame to even venture to guess who the club will ultimately be able to sign.