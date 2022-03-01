Fabrizio Romano says Robert Lewandowski’s future is “open” as stars awaits talks with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has already extended the contracts of key players like Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman so far this season and even re-upped future stars like Paul Wanner and Gabriel Vidovic.

While recent reports indicate that the club is expected to reach an accord with Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer as well, it seems like the two players facing the biggest hurdles on contract extensions are Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski.

For Gnabry, it appears to be a matter of salary and potential playing time issues that are driving a divide, but for Lewandowski...it’s just a matter of no talks taking place at all yet.

While the Polish star will not let anything affect his focus on the season, Lewandowski reportedly wants to stay in Munich, but has not received an invitation to talk just yet as reported by transfer czar Fabrizio Romano:

Robert Lewandowski's future situation is absolutely open. He's focused on second part of the season with Bayern - but his current contract expires in 2023 and he wants a new deal to stay. #Bayern



There are still no talks between Bayern and his agent - Lewandowski's waiting. pic.twitter.com/rRsjoj6XBC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2022

Because of the lack of movement in negotiations so far, we are starting to see some clubs start to be linked to the Lewandowski, but it remains to be seen just serious pursuits from Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and others might be.