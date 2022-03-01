San Jose Earthquakes youth player on trial with Bayern Munich

San Jose Earthquakes academy midfielder Cruz Medina became the latest American youngster to venture to Germany in an attempt to impress Bayern Munich.

Medina, who won the Golden Ball (Best Player) in the U-15 age division at the 2021 MLS Next Cup last season, could be eyeing a move abroad. American football journalist Grant Wahl posted this footage of Medina scoring a goal while on trial with the Bayern Munich U-16 team:

Video of 15-year-old Cruz Medina of the San Jose Earthquakes academy scoring a goal this week while on trial with the Bayern Munich U-16 team. pic.twitter.com/YNUJzXVuuX — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 1, 2022

It was not all that long ago that Medina has transition to the San Jose Quakes Academy (SJEarthquakes.com):

Medina began to play soccer with his dad’s club Bay City around the age of four and played there until he was 11. Prior to joining the Quakes Academy, Medina was competing for the SF Glens, an affiliate of the Quakes’ Partners in Development program. “Steven Sosa was the coach for the Glens Academy and the Earthquakes Academy at the time.” Medina explained. “As the season went on, I started training with the Quakes during the season. By the end of that season, I made the transition.” Under Sosa, Medina was given the opportunity to simultaneously train with the Quakes Academy and transitioned fully in 2018 with the U-14s.

RB Leipzig and Mainz are also said to be interested in Medina as well.