Bayern Munich is not ready to give up on Marcel Sabitzer just yet

The rumors have already started to circulate that Marcel Sabitzer’s stint at Bayern Munich could be a “one and done” showing.

According to a report from Sport1, however, Bayern Munich is not yet at that point. In fact, there are larger questions about the respective futures of both Corentin Tolisso and Marc Roca than Sabitzer right now:

A scenario that, according to SPORT1 information, is not yet being seriously discussed at Bayern. The decision-makers on Säbener Straße are more likely to plan in terms of midfield staff with the departure of Corentin Tolisso, whose contract expires on June 30th. And there is still a bigger question mark behind the future of Marc Roca than that of Sabitzer. However, that doesn’t change the fact that those responsible expect more from Sabitzer - especially in a phase in which two important midfield pillars, Leon Goretzka (patellar tendon irritation) and Tolisso (muscle fiber tear in the rear thigh), are breaking away.

For what it’s worth, Sabitzer has the public support of his coach and his teammates.

“He has outstanding qualities. Our job as a coaching team is to bring him to his maximum performance. He’s not quite there yet, but he’ll get there,” said Nagelsmann.

Joshua Kimmich, who teamed with Sabitzer in Bayern Munich’s starting XI against Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday still has trust in his teammate as well.

“Sabi is getting better and better with us. It was difficult for him at first, but when you make a change it takes time until you really feel comfortable and find your role,” Kimmich said.