 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kit Sponsor Leak: Bayern Munich to sport new Deutsche Telekom logo?

Will the shirts have a different permanent sponsor lettering for the first time in a decade?

By Teddy Son
/ new
Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

If you are a Bayern Munich fan, or if you’re familiar with football jerseys in general, chances are you’ll have become accustomed to the “T” logo on front of every Bayern jersey. Deutsche Telekom has been Bayern’s shirt sponsor for two decades now, and the “T”, flanked by four squares (one on the left, three on the right), has become a staple on Bayern’s jersey.

Well, now it’s about to change. The sponsor itself won’t be changing, but the logo will. As per Deutsche Telekom’s new logo switch, the “T” will now only have one square on each side. Take a look:

Jarring, right? It looks…weird. It’s definitely something that needs some getting used to. It shouldn’t be a huge change, and technically, it’s not. But consider this: we’ve seen Bayern suit up in that T with four squares for years now. Whatever change, big or small, will incite a few raised eyebrows. This one is just bottom line strange.

This is what the proposed new logo would look on the 2022/23 home shirt. However, it remains to be seen whether the new logo will be used from next season or from the season after that, considering earlier leaks have shown the 2022/23 kit with the previous logo.

A lot of reactions are understandably negative, as are mine. Some might think what’s the big deal about a shirt sponsor, but you’d be surprised about how big a difference they make. Just ask any Chelsea fan and their god awful “3” shirts. Sorry, Blues.

Anyway, what do you think of the logo change? Let us know in the comments!

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...