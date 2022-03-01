Kit Sponsor Leak: Bayern Munich to sport new Deutsche Telekom logo?

If you are a Bayern Munich fan, or if you’re familiar with football jerseys in general, chances are you’ll have become accustomed to the “T” logo on front of every Bayern jersey. Deutsche Telekom has been Bayern’s shirt sponsor for two decades now, and the “T”, flanked by four squares (one on the left, three on the right), has become a staple on Bayern’s jersey.

Well, now it’s about to change. The sponsor itself won’t be changing, but the logo will. As per Deutsche Telekom’s new logo switch, the “T” will now only have one square on each side. Take a look:

Bayern's shirt sponsor, Deutsche Telekom, have altered their company logo recently. The only major change was removing the two right squares. It's very much possible that Bayern's future kits will feature the new logo [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/Wdr5Mn893C — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 21, 2022

Jarring, right? It looks…weird. It’s definitely something that needs some getting used to. It shouldn’t be a huge change, and technically, it’s not. But consider this: we’ve seen Bayern suit up in that T with four squares for years now. Whatever change, big or small, will incite a few raised eyebrows. This one is just bottom line strange.

This is what the proposed new logo would look on the 2022/23 home shirt. However, it remains to be seen whether the new logo will be used from next season or from the season after that, considering earlier leaks have shown the 2022/23 kit with the previous logo.

How Bayern's home shirt for next season would look like with the new Telekom logo [ @Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/BHewCotJev — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 23, 2022

A lot of reactions are understandably negative, as are mine. Some might think what’s the big deal about a shirt sponsor, but you’d be surprised about how big a difference they make. Just ask any Chelsea fan and their god awful “3” shirts. Sorry, Blues.

Anyway, what do you think of the logo change? Let us know in the comments!