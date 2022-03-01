Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United eyeing move for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski; Bayern scoping Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal?; Man City leads on Erling Haaland?; Joshua Kimmich recognized for weekend effort; and MORE!

Manchester United could be plotting a move for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski should the Pole not be able to work out a deal with the Rekordmeister:

Manchester United could reap the rewards of snubbing a move for Harry Kane in favour of Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski when the transfer window re-opens at the end of the campaign. The Red Devils have been linked with both players ahead of next season as they weigh up a move for a new first-choice forward to replace Edinson Cavani at Old Trafford. The Polish forward will be out of contract at the end of next season and has not entered into talks over an extension to his current deal at Bayern Munich as of yet.

Lewandowski to Manchester United would be spicy and financially it could work, but it feels like Spain would be the Poland international’s destination should he eventually decide to leave Bayern Munich.

This one is....bizarre, eh? Bayern Munich might be interested in Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal:

Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing an ambitious summer swoop for Real Madrid’s experienced right-back Dani Carvajal. According to Defensa Central, Bayern Munich have expressed interest in Dani Carvajal. The Bundesliga juggernaut are in the market for an attacking right-back in the summer, with the Real Madrid veteran appearing to be the ideal option, thanks to his experience at the highest level of football.

At 30, Carvajal would represent a “win now” acquisition that would act as a stop-gap until the club can develop or acquire a younger player. Again, though, I don’t necessarily see this as a realistic option for Bayern Munich.

This is not even the first time Carvajal has been linked to Bayern Munich in the past three months.

It’s going to be another long few days without any midweek fixtures, but it sure is good to see Bayern Munich back to winning in dominant fashion. If you had asked me if I thought Bayern were capable of coming out of an Eintracht Frankfurt away game with a victory and a clean sheet, I would’ve scoffed at the notion two weeks ago. But now that it has happened, this team sure looks like they can grind out the wins again.

However, looking at the not-so-distant future, there are quite a few things the club needs to sort out: impending contract extensions, signing defensive reinforcements, analyzing the future of the Bayern midfield, and managing campus talents. This podcast would be covering these topics, with a few more bits and pieces added to give

Take-home points from the Eintracht game

Defensive situation and potential targets for the summer

Contract extensions and the “Big 3”

The curious case of chef Gnabry (who has been starving us for a while)

Marcel Sabitzer’s performances and areas where he must improve

Musiala and Wanner and their future at the club

The injury situation and players on the verge of a return

Joshua Kimmich was recognized by WhoScored.com for his effort against Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend:

Another work week is almost in the books and, as always, Bayern Munich provided a lot of material for us to ponder.

A whole lot.

Somehow, Thomas Müller testing positive for COVID-19 again became one of the more normal stories of the week.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Examining the report on Julian Nagelsmann’s desire to make a back-three based formation permanent.

Jamal Musiala’s transition to the central midfield.

The wild rumors surrounding Erling Haaland, Corentin Tolisso, and Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich’s begrudging evolution to becoming a selling club.

Marcel Sabitzer’s future is on shaky ground with Bayern Munich.

A guest appearance from Javi Martinez for a new segment called “Dong Watch”...okay, I’m kidding (no, we will not be discussing Javi’s bulge breakdown).

A quick take on “The Book of Boba Fett.”

According to a report out of England, Manchester City is now considered the favorite to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland:

Manchester City are reportedly now favourites to sign Erling Haaland this summer as the race for the Borussia Dortmund star takes another twist. Europe’s top clubs look set to battle it out for the 21-year-old during the upcoming transfer window, with his €75million (£63m) release clause coming into effect at the end of the season. City are among those said to be interested, although they will face plenty of competition, with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich also linked. Haaland had looked at one stage to be leaning towards a move to Spain, with Real looking to be the favourites to land his signature, although the La Liga giants’ pursuit of Kylian Mbappe could prevent them from splashing out on the Norwegian.

Bayern Munich have finally played a good game! Shockingly, the performance came against Eintracht Frankfurt away, a fixture which has given the Bavarians some significant issues in the past. With multiple players including Thomas Muller still out, this could’ve been a chance for the Eagles to smash and grab three points from the Rekordmeister. Bayern didn’t let that happen though, and even managed to get a clean sheet for their efforts.

