Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena will host first NFL game in Germany

Per a press release from Bayern Munich, the NFL announced that Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena will host the first NFL regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season.

“We have been collaborating with the NFL since 2014 when we opened our U.S. office. Our ambition was to reach and engage fans in each other’s respective home countries,” said Oliver Kahn, CEO of FC Bayern Munich. “We are delighted to take this next step in our long-term partnership to host a regular season NFL game at our home stadium.”

Teams for the game in Germany will be announced when the 2022 NFL schedule is announced later this year.

“We look forward to welcoming fans to our incredible stadium for the first NFL game on German soil,” commented Rudolf Vidal, FC Bayern Munich’s President – Americas. “Together with the NFL, we have worked towards this moment for many years, and we are excited to bring it to life.”.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is excited to bring his sport to the home of the Rekordmeister.

“We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and excited at being able to reward our fans in Germany for their passion with the spectacle of regular-season NFL football,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich’s fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga.”

Similarly, Lord Mayor of Munich Dieter Reiter said the city was honored to be selected to host an NFL game.

“We are very pleased to welcome the NFL International Series to Munich. It is a great honor for the state capital Munich to be the first German city to stage a regular-season NFL game. Many Munich residents are big football fans and they will be thrilled that this spectacular sporting event is coming to their city,” said Reiter.

The NFL regular-season game will be the first non-soccer event to take place at Bayern Munich’s stadium.