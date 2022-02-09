Off the Crossbar: Lead-footed Oliver Kahn needs a ride to work at Bayern Munich

Speeding...it happens to the best of us — including Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn.

The German legend was popped for his pace on the local roadways and had his driver’s license suspended (how fast was he going????) for the month.

To ensure Bayern Munich would not be without its CEO, Kahn had to secure driver services via his wife — who, if by judging how my wife would react — was likely thrilled:

CEO Oliver Kahn has had his driver's license suspended for a month for speeding - his wife Svenja has been driving him to Säbener Straße and picking him up [Bild] pic.twitter.com/IrdHD1KhJv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 9, 2022

Kahn’s bout with the speed limit will not hinder his ability to lead the team or be a presence in the team offices, but might inconvenience his family a bit until his driver’s license is back in order.

It’s only a month...that’s not so bad, right?

Right?

BFW was not able to confirm, nor deny that Kahn first reached out to Jamal Musiala to see if the phenom’s mom could drive them both to work, but alas, Musiala tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today and is out of the carpool mix for a bit.