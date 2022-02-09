Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala tests positive for COVID-19

Per a club press release, Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala has tested positive for COVID-19:

Jamal Musiala (18), FC Bayern offensive player, tested positive for the corona virus. He is fine, he is in domestic isolation

Musiala’s positive test will likely see him miss this weekend’s match against VfL Bochum, but could also put his status for next Wednesday’s Champions League tilt against Red Bull Salzburg in jeopardy as well.

While not a starter at this point under Julian Nagelsmann, Musiala is a steady contributor and important part of the squad due to his versatility and the offensive spark he can provide.

Bayern Munich has done well for the most part in avoiding COVID-19 outbreaks after the team was ravaged by numerous cases upon returning from the winter pause. Hopefully this is a one-off, but there is already speculation that other players might be affected, including Sven Ulreich.

Ulreich, of course, will be tasked with filling in for injured starter Manuel Neuer if he is healthy.