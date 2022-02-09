 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Sven Ulreich misses training; speculation builds over availability for upcoming matches

Will Bayern Munich have to use a third-string goalkeeper for an extended period?

By CSmith1919
Hertha BSC v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Nico Paetzel/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

With Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer out of commission due to knee surgery, it was expected that Sven Ulreich would slide into the starting role and deputize for the injured Germany international.

Not so fast my friends.

Ulreich has missed training today and now speculation is building that he might not be available to play against VfL Bochum this weekend. Sky’s Florian Plettenberg might have some unfortunate news:

News #Ulreich: He is absent from training today. Suspicion of Corona. Results are expected later today. @SkySportNews #FCBayern

If Ulreich tests positive for COVID-19, he would undoubtedly missed this weekend’s match against VfL Bochum. Bayern Munich would then have to turn toward young goalkeepers Christian Früchtl or Johannes Schenk.

Moreover, Ulreich’s status for the Champions League tilt against Red Bull Salzburg next Wednesday could also be in doubt, leaving the two youngsters for duty on the big stage.

Per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Jamal Musiala, Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman also missed training.

There has been no official announcement from Bayern Munich on anything as of yet, so stay tuned.

