Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Sven Ulreich misses training; speculation builds over availability for upcoming matches

With Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer out of commission due to knee surgery, it was expected that Sven Ulreich would slide into the starting role and deputize for the injured Germany international.

Not so fast my friends.

Ulreich has missed training today and now speculation is building that he might not be available to play against VfL Bochum this weekend. Sky’s Florian Plettenberg might have some unfortunate news:

News #Ulreich: Er fehlt heute im Training. Verdacht auf Corona. Ergebnis wird im Laufe des Tages erwartet. @SkySportNews #FCBayern — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 9, 2022

If Ulreich tests positive for COVID-19, he would undoubtedly missed this weekend’s match against VfL Bochum. Bayern Munich would then have to turn toward young goalkeepers Christian Früchtl or Johannes Schenk.

Moreover, Ulreich’s status for the Champions League tilt against Red Bull Salzburg next Wednesday could also be in doubt, leaving the two youngsters for duty on the big stage.

Per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Jamal Musiala, Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman also missed training.

There has been no official announcement from Bayern Munich on anything as of yet, so stay tuned.