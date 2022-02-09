Daily Schmankerl: Is Bayern Munich in or out on Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger?; Newcastle United won’t give up on Thomas Müller; Bayern to lack a Germany international on defense for first time since 1965/66?; and MORE!

With Niklas Süle headed to Borussia Dortmund, there was some speculation that Bayer Munich will make a hard push to sign Chelsea FC Antonio Rüdiger on a free transfer this summer.

Some outlets are even reporting that Rüdiger is now the club’s No.1 transfer target:

Bayern Munich may reportedly be prepared to step up their efforts to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger. On Monday afternoon, it was confirmed that Niklas Sule was departing the Allianz Arena on a free transfer, the Germany international opting to join rival Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. However, Bayern have a wide array of options available to them when it comes to finding a replacement, whether that requires paying a fee or acquiring a like-for-like free agent. According to Fichajes, Rüdiger is Bayern’s number one target and they plan to make a significant proposal for the 28-year-old. The report suggests that Rüdiger, who currently has less than five months left on his contract, is open to another stint in the Bundesliga, the player last featuring in his home division in 2014-15.

However, not everyone is on board with that sentiment. Per Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Rüdiger’s price tag (salary + bonus) is too rich for Bayern Munich’s coffers — and Rüdiger doesn’t seem all that interested in a move to Bavaria anyway:

Thomas Müller is a popular fellow, but might be most popular in the Newcastle United board room if recent reports are to be believed:

Newcastle United have reportedly approached Bayern Munich regarding a potential move for Thomas Muller next season. According to Sport Bild, Bayern Munich are set for difficult months ahead as they look to tie their established stars in Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski to new long-term contracts. While the futures of Lewandowski and Neuer appear to be safe, there is a bit of uncertainty surrounding Muller’s situation. The German international’s current deal at the club expires in 2023, with Newcastle United emerging as a potential suitor. The report suggests that the cash-rich Premier League outfit have contacted Bayern to explore the possibility of a summer move for the German.

Check out this little factoid:

Where is that Bunk Moreland quote when I need it?

Wow...so the news finally dropped and Bayern Munich fans had to feel stunned that it became official: Niklas Süle is transferring to Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window.

Join us as we react to the deal and how we feel like it all got to this point. At one point, Süle seemed fit to play the role of generational center-back for both Bayern Munich and Germany, but something went off the rails along the way.

What led Süle to move to Borussia Dortmund — especially when his salary might be the same as he was offered at Bayern Munich? What happened to the rumored big pay days that were going to be on the way from clubs like Chelsea FC or Newcastle United? Most importantly, how did we get to this point, where the player who has arguably been the team’s best defender will leave for free?

Why is anyone letting Manuel Neuer near snow or ice? Has everyone gone mad???

Glad to see you up and on your feet, @Manuel_Neuer



Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe is still undecided on what he will do this summer:

Kylian Mbappe speaks out on transfer speculation as PSG prepare to face Los Blancos in the Champions League knockout stage. He has said his future is undecided despite previously hitting out at PSG for denying him a move to Real Madrid. The striker is out of contract at the Parc des Princes in the summer. “If I have made a decision over my future? No,” he told Amazon Prime Video. “Playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things. Although I have the freedom to do what I want in this moment, I am not going to speak with a rival or do that type of thing. I am concentrated on winning against Real Madrid. And then we will see what happens.”

Mbappe, of course, has been closely linked to a move to Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich dispatched RB Leipzig with a 3-2 victory in front of 10,000 fans at the Allianz Arena, gaining three valuable points in the process. Julian Nagelsmann chose to start his team in the same back-three setup that got a resounding win against Hertha Berlin last month, but the results were a little more mixed this time round. Leipzig, as the most in-form team in 2022, gave Bayern a real scare multiple times in the game, managing to equalize twice before an own goal from Gvardiol eventually gave all three points to the home side.

In this special two-person postgame analysis, Ineednoname and Schnitzel discuss:

The lineup chosen by the coach, including a back-and-forth over the three man backline.

The big problems with the defense at the moment — has Nagelsmann improved it at all?

Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman as wingbacks, and whether that’s a good idea.

The problem with ball progression and the attack at the moment.

How many players have been extreme inconsistent this season.

Why Nagelsmann doesn’t seem to want to sub players anymore.

What do we want from a Bayern Munich coach?

