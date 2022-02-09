Bayern Munich “convinced” on Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen as potential FC Barcelona transfer lingers

The Bayern Munich front office is reportedly convinced that Chelsea FC center-back Andreas Christensen is the right player to replace Niklas Süle, but Christensen’s salary demands are more than the €10 million per year that the Bavarians offered Süle before he opted to sign with Borussia Dortmund (per Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Even if Christensen was to lower his salary expectations, he might already have the next stop on his career path booked. According to El Chiringuito (as captured by Sports Illustrated), Christensen could be on his way to FC Barcelona:

Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen’s move to Barcelona are ‘practically done’, according to reports in Spain. The defensive pair are out of contract at the end of the season and have been allowed to negotiate with foreign clubs since January. And as per Jose Alvarez via El Chiringuito TV, Azpilicueta and Christensen’s transfers to Barcelona are ‘practically done.’

According to SPOX, Christensen’s price could price him out of both Chelsea and Bayern Munich. In addition, SPOX says that Bayern Munich has already had two sets of conversations with the Dane so far, as well:

Chelsea are said to have presented Christensen with a five-year contract that calls for between €10m and €12m for international players including bonuses – too much for the Londoners. The talks have been on hold since December, and the outcome is completely open. According to information from SPOX and GOAL , there have already been several rounds of talks between Christensen and Bavaria. Accordingly, the people of Munich contacted the Dane for the first time in December, and then again in January. As with Rüdiger, the contract expires in the summer and he would be available on a free transfer. A decision for or against a transfer has not yet been made. Nevertheless, there is a lot to be said for a move from the former Bundesliga professional (played for Gladbach from 2015 to 2017) back to Germany.

Whatever the case, if Christensen does move to FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich will be running out of cheap, free transfer options to replace Süle.