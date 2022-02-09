Is Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann worried about his squad’s depth?

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann might be fretting over his squad’s depth.

Per Sport Bild, there are ongoing discussions at Säbener Straße regarding the overall quality of the team. The report went further to state that Nagelsmann does not want to overstep his boundaries with sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic.

Nagelsmann does have targets in mind for how to make the squad better and deeper, but is also scared that the players he wants might be outside of Bayern Munich’s comfort zone when it comes to price.

Who is on Nagelsmann’s list, you ask?

We can start with Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo. According to Sport Bild, Nagelsmann is a big fan of Cancelo, but has little to no hope of getting him consider the Portuguese international just signed a contract extension with Manchester City that will keep him in England through 2027.