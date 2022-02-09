Nico Schlotterbeck won’t confirm, nor deny talks with Bayern Munich

Given the recent news that Niklas Süle is headed to Borussia Dortmund, SC Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck could once again become a transfer target for Bayern Munich.

When asked if he had spoken with Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, Schlotterbeck played coy.

“I will neither say yes nor no. I don’t have to comment on everything,” Schlotterbeck told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Bundesliga as a kid. I’m doing that now. But if at some point I get an attractive offer from England or Spain, I would of course look at it”

Sport Bild then pressed Schlotterbeck about Borussia Dortmund and, again, the newly-minted Germany international wouldn’t fall into the trap of letting something leak.

“When successful clubs — whether in Germany or abroad — are interested in me, that’s attractive. Just as it was extremely attractive for me to sign for Freiburg 4 years ago”

Hilariously, Sport Bild even question Schlotterbeck about who he recently unfollowed on Instagram — with one of the fish Schlotterbeck threw back into the “Instagram Sea” being Bayern Munich.

“I used to follow a lot of big clubs on Instagram & I decided to reduce the list. I definitely didn’t want to fuel rumors because of that. But it shows that even my account is being watched closely,” Schlotterbeck said.