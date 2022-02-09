Report: Bayern Munich will be summer shopping for a center-back, right-back, and defensive midfielder

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will be scouring the transfer market for three positions this summer: center-back, right-back, and defensive midfield.

With the news that Niklas Süle would be departing for Borussia Dortmund breaking earlier this week, it is no surprise that the Bavarians would be eyeing up a replacement. In addition, Bayern Munich has been rumored to be in the market for a right-back for quite a while.

Given that Benjamin Pavard can occupy both positions, this news might not be such a good sign for his future. It will be fascinating to see how Pavard reacts should the club bring in both a center-back and a right-back. Though he has been much better of late, a poor decision with positioning cost Bayern Munich a goal against RB Leipzig last Saturday.

In addition, Sport Bild is reporting that even though Corentin Tolisso has recently put forth some quality performances, Bayern Munich is still expecting him to leave at the end of the season.