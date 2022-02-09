Niklas Sule’s agent touts Julian Nagelsmann as one of the best managers in Europe

While Niklas Sule had made it clear he would be leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer, it was unexpected that his destination would be at Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund. The news of a deal being agreed upon with Dortmund came just a day after his agent, Volker Struth had come out and said Sule had already decided on a new club without specifically naming them.

Struth works for Sports360 GmbH and also represents Dayot Upamecano, Toni Kroos, and even Julian Nagelsmann. With Sule’s move to Dortmund, Struth had painted the picture that there was really not a feeling from Sule’s perspective that he would consider staying at Bayern after a certain point due to feeling undervalued and overcriticized and he’ll be making as much at Dortmund as Bayern offered him with a new deal. Nagelsmann was really the only one that pushed for Sule and fully backed him as one of the most important players in Bayern’s squad and Struth recently said that he still feels the former RB Leipzig and TSG Hoffeheim manager is one of the best in Europe.

“He is a top person and a top coach. It’s nothing played, he is as he comes across. He is a perfectionist who is emotional,” Struth recently said of Nagelsmann on Sport1’s Doppelpass (Sport1). He said he genuinely feels that the 34-year old is “one of the top three coaches in Europe” and that it was a “stroke of luck” for Bayern to be able to land him.

In his own estimation, Struth feels that former RB Leipzig Oliver Mintzlaff could’ve easily asked for upwards of 40 million euros from Bayern when they bought Nagelsmann from them last summer. “If Oliver Mintzlaff had known that, he wouldn’t have asked for 20 million, but 40. In my opinion, Julian is absolutely worth that. He is already one of the top three coaches in Europe,” Struth stressed. Even still, the 20 million euros fee Bayern paid for Nagelsmann was a record transfer fee for a manager.

Nagelsmann has a track record of working especially well with young talent from his tenures at Hoffenheim and Leipzig in addition to his half season at Bayern thus far. Sule was one of the players that really blossomed into one of the Bundesliga’s best defenders from his time working under Nagelsmann at Hoffenheim before he went to Bayern in 2017. It’s even shown most of this season just how important of a player Sule is in Bayern’s squad, but unfortunately he now feels that Dortmund will be the better fit where he’s perhaps valued a lot more.

Stefen Effenberg also echoed Struth’s praising sentiment for Nagelsmann on Doppelpass. “It is crucial that he [Nagelsmann] brings in the young players and gives them playing time. That’s a change at the club and that’s what he stands for,” he said. Most recently, the quick rise of Paul Wanner would be a fantastic example of Nagelsmann emphasizing a focus on some of the younger players.