Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies nominated for CONCACAF 2021 Player of the Year award

CONCACAF has announced the nominees for their 2021 Player of The Year awards in both men’s and women’s football. The winner will be determined on the basis of voting which will include head coaches and captains of national teams, media, and the fans. The result will be declared once the voting is closed.

What’s exciting for Bayern Munich fans is the inclusion of Alphonso Davies in the six men shortlist. The voting is currently open and fans are allowed and expected to vote for their player of choice on the CONCACAF website. Apart from Davies, Michail Antonio (West Ham), Jonathan David (LOSC Lille), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Christain Pulisic (Chelsea) are the other five nominees.

Three of Davies’ female counterparts from Canada have made it to the shortlist for the women’s POTY. Here are the six nominees: Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais), Stephanie Labbé (Paris Saint-Germain), Stephany Mayor (Tigres UANL), and Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)

Davies has been sidelined for over a month – initially due to covid and then from myocarditis that followed the coronavirus infection – and the fans are very much looking forward to seeing him running up and down the left flank once he is fully fit.