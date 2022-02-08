Report: Niklas Süle consulted Hansi Flick before deciding to leave Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund

According to a report by Sport1, Bayern Munich Niklas Süle did plenty of homework before deciding to make the move to Borussia Dortmund — including consulting Germany coach Hansi Flick:

According to SPORT1 information, Süle got advice from several confidants when making his decision and also spoke to national coach Hansi Flick, with whom he has a good relationship. In an interview with SPORT1, Flick congratulates Süle on the upcoming change: “I’m very happy for the Bundesliga and of course especially for Niklas,” says the 56-year-old. “The quality he has is really good for the league. This change is also a good sign for the national team with a view to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, because Niklas will stay in Germany and can continue to show his class here.” And further: “Borussia Dortmund tried very hard for him. His move will be good for the Bundesliga, because he also fuels the competition in the league again.”

There was some speculation that the relationship between Flick and Süle might be a bit strained after Flick was critical of Süle last season. Now, though, it appears that the the Germany international trusts and values the advice he receives from the Bundestrainer.

Sport1 also indicated that Süle will be among the March call-ups for Flick, which comes as no surprise.

If you want to react with us via podcast...here you go: