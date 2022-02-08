Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer affirms the club’s faith in Sven Ulreich

A report published by Bayern Munich on Monday is one of the two things that left the fans perplexed and in dismay. Niklas Süle’s unexpected transfer to league rivals Borussia Dortmund only added to the confusion that hit the fans after the club released a statement regarding Manuel Neuer’s knee surgery and a possibility of the skipper being sidelined for more than a month.

Neuer is expected to complete his recovery in about 4-6 weeks, which means he will miss both the legs of the Champions League pre-quarters and a few important league matches including the home match versus Bayer Leverkusen on March 5th.

Speaking to Abendzeitung about Neuer’s injury, club president Herbert Hainer affirmed that he firmly believes backup goalie Sven Ulreich would be able to handle the upcoming fixtures well. He said, “I still think Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper in the world. If he’s out, that’s not easy for us, of course. On the other hand, we have seen in the past that Sven Ulreich has represented him excellently.”

There’s no question that Neuer’s absence is going to make things a tad difficult for the club and his absence is definitely going to be felt.

“We have confidence in Sven, no question at all. [The team is] so good and so strong. But we will be happy if Manuel comes back as soon as possible. I wish him a good recovery,” added Hainer.

With some very important matches coming up for Bayern, it’s going to be a great opportunity for Ulreich to show up and prove himself once again for all the faith the club has in him.