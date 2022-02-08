Report: No concrete offers abroad before Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle made transfer decision

Despite dozens (hundreds?) of rumors indicating otherwise, Sport1 is reporting that Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle did not have any concrete offers from England for a move before deciding on transferring to Borussia Dortmund:

According to SPORT1 information, there was no offer from abroad that was completely convincing in terms of sport and business. There was interest from clubs like Chelsea, but it never really became concrete.

Chelsea FC, Newcastle United, West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid were among the clubs linked to Süle.

Süle, of course, will be a key figure for Borussia Dortmund’s defense and will reportedly be paid what he wants — somewhere in the neighborhood of €10 million per season. The deciding factor for Süle to make a move was feeling unappreciated at Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich club president Herbert Hainer disputed that notion.

“I can only speak for myself and the people I am with on a daily basis. We all appreciated him and know what we have in him,” said Hainer. “Then you have to ask him yourself what he means by that. Niklas is a very good player who has become a regular in the national team over the past five years. I’m assuming he’s going to put his foot down over the last three months to help us clinch the titles we all have ahead of us.”

If you want to react with us via podcast...here you go: