Bayern Munich star Niklas Süle excited to make jump to Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich star Niklas Süle spoke to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) about his upcoming transfer to Borussia Dortmund and seems excited for his new journey to begin.

“In the last few days and weeks there has been a lot of talk about me and speculation about what I want to do and why. I already decided a few weeks ago to play for Borussia Dortmund in the future,” Süle said. “From the moment they first contacted me, I felt that the people in charge at the club were really eager to work with me. Hans Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc, Sebastian Kehl and Marco Rose gave me an impression of the role I can play at BVB.”

For Süle, the big defender wanted to be with a club that was going to appreciate all he brings on — and off — the pitch.

“I had the feeling that I was wanted as a person and as a footballer. I was impressed by the way they made efforts for me, so I quickly knew where I was going to play in the future,” said Süle. “I’ve had a very successful time with FC Bayern so far and I’ve won everything there is to win here. I would like to build on that in the coming months with these great teammates and outstanding coach and win more titles.”

