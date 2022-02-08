Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer thinks Niklas Süle took step down

The news that Niklas Süle was leaving Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund shocked everyone — including the the Bavarian brass.

Club president Herbert Hainer spoke with Bild reporter Heiko Niedderer and gave his reaction to the news that one of his best defenders would be leaving for his archrival.

“I don’t know how much Niklas Süle will be earning at Borussia Dortmund. I don’t think it’s a step up from a sporting point of view,” Hainer said. “Dortmund’s name was speculated alongside Real Madrid, Manchester City and a few other clubs. I didn’t think it would be his first choice. It’s going to be exciting to see him on the other side.”

Certainly, most observers expected Süle to make the jump to the Premier League or La Liga, but now the Germany international will continue to ply his trade in Germany — seeking to help Dortmund get over the hump and knock Bayern Munich from its perch atop the Bundesliga.

