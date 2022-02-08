Bayern Munich return from winter break, pound SC Sand 4-0

With everyone returning from their winter break, the Frauen Bundesliga kicked off in earnest again this weekend, and Bayern Munich hopped out to a big 4-0 win against SC Sand.

Bayern wasted no time at all getting out to a lead. Jovana Damnjanović was the recipient of a picture-perfect ball over the top from Glódís Viggósdóttir, and she finished from a tight angle after only 63 seconds had ticked off the clock. The second goal came from Klara Bühl in the 23rd minute after some tidy work in the box by Linda Dallmann.

The Bavarians would hold on to that lead until the 70th minute when Lina Magull curled a free kick inside the near post for the 3-0 advantage. Ten minutes later, Viggósdóttir headed home a corner kick from Bühl to make give Bayern a 4-0 win.

Head coach Jens Scheuer spoke on the victory:

“In terms of the result and the course of the game, today was a sovereign victory. With the conditions, that has to be counted even higher, because it was really extremely windy and gusty. Nevertheless, we scored good goals and won clearly - against a very good opponent who played much better than the standings would suggest.”

See the full match highlights here.

Magull’s goal was good for the top play of the Frauen Bundesliga weekend.

Bayern were a little short-staffed on the day. Long term injured players like Laura Benkarth (ACL), Sydney Lohmann (hip), and Ivana Rudelić (ACL) were joined by Carolin Simon (COVID) in missing the match. However, winter signing (on loan) Cecilía Rúnarsdóttir was on the bench as a back up since Janina Leitzig got the start in goal with Benkarth’s absence.

Eighteen year old Julia Landenberger also made her Bundesliga debut, coming on the field late for Sarah Zadrazil.

Bayern XI: Leitzig - Glas (82. Gwinn), Viggósdóttir, Wenninger, Rall - Magull, Zadrazil (88. Landenberger), Dallmann (74. Vilhjálmsdóttir) - Schüller, Damnjanović (74. Beerensteyn), Bühl (82. Asseyi)

The race at the top of the Bundesliga table is as tight as ever. After 13 matches, Wolfsburg are sitting in first with 32 points, but Bayern are just behind them on 31 points. Hoffenheim, in third place, have 28 points.

A trip to Freiburg beckons next week for the Frauen; however, then a break! Due to an international break, the next time Bayern will take the field will be February 28 in the DFB Pokal against Carl Zeiss Jena.