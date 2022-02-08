Robert Lewandowski not feeling his age at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski might be creeping up there in years at 33, but physically he feels much younger.

When asked if his body was sending him signals that it might be slowing down, Lewandowski denied that might be the case.

“No It does not. I have better performance test results now than last year. In light of the data, it looks like my top form is still about to come. I feel better than two years ago,” Lewandowski said to Pilka Nozna (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “My age blurs the picture of my physical condition. For 12 years or so, I have been working hard to not end my career at this age, but to continue to develop and to push my limits. I think I’ve managed to do that.”

Lewandowski is still drawing major attention from the opposition and will need to keep feeling young as this season grinds on for Bayern Munich to achieve its goals of winning the Bundesliga and the Champions League.