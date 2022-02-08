Herbert Hainer promises Neuer, Lewandowski, Muller to end careers at Bayern Munich

Navigating through contract situations has been a running theme at Bayern Munich this season. A handful of key players either had, or still have upcoming expiring contracts at the club, but Bayern has already been able to tie down Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman to new deals. It has just been officially confirmed by the player himself that Niklas Sule will be joining Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund this summer, but it’s still expected that Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, and Robert Lewandowski will sign contract extensions at some point in the not-so-distant future.

For Neuer, Muller, and Lewandowski, all three of their current contracts are set to expire the summer of 2023, though it is fully expected all three will sign extensions. “I would be happy if all three would end their careers at FC Bayern. And I also firmly believe that this will happen,” Herbert Hainer said to Bild TV over the weekend (Abendzeitung). “The three know what they have in Bayern. We know what we have in these three players. Thomas Müller belongs to Bayern like the Frauenkirche belongs to Munich,” Bayern’s president continued.

Unlike the Sule to Dortmund situation, and likewise David Alaba leaving for Real Madrid last summer, Neuer, Muller, and Lewandowski have a little over a season left on their contracts, giving Bayern some time to get everything sorted. It would be absolutely devastating to lose any one of those three players on a free transfer in the event new deals were not agreed upon, without understating Sule’s importance to the club at all. It has just become increasingly clear over the past month that he would not be signing an extension and would be leaving this summer.

“We still have a little time, they have a contract until 2023. But as I said, I would be happy if all three of them ended their careers with us,” Hainer concluded on his TV appearance. For three players that have been so important to Bayern for so many years, it’s nearly impossible to imagine any of them playing for a different club, though there would never be a lack of suitors if a door were to open up for either of them. For now, though, Hainer’s remarks reinforce the desire of the club to tie them down to new deals before the summer of 2023.