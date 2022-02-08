Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona joins Real Madrid, Liverpool in ramping up pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry; Bayern players recognized for strong performances; Senegal fans party with blowtorch; and MORE!

FC Barcelona is reportedly joining Real Madrid and Liverpool in pursuit of Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry. While most experts expect Gnabry to extend his deal in Bavaria, the linger these negotiations linger, the more speculation will arise:

Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to engage in a transfer battle for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry if the German international decides to reject the contract extension with the record Bundesliga champions. Gnabry, who joined Bayern Munich in 2017, has entered the final 18 months of his current contract, and Sky Germany, via Fichajes, says although the 26-year-old wants to stay, the parties are still in dialogue over the salary.

If Bayern Munich balks on pushing Gnabry near the team’s salary penthouse with Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman, it will be interesting to see how the Germany international will react.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are reportedly also ready to try and convince Gnabry that a move might be in his best interest.

Wow...so the news finally dropped and Bayern Munich fans had to feel stunned that it became official: Niklas Süle is transferring to Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window.

Join us as we react to the deal and how we feel like it all got to this point. At one point, Süle seemed fit to play the role of generational center-back for both Bayern Munich and Germany, but something went off the rails along the way.

What led Süle to move to Borussia Dortmund — especially when his salary might be the same as he was offered at Bayern Munich? What happened to the rumored big pay days that were going to be on the way from clubs like Chelsea FC or Newcastle United? Most importantly, how did we get to this point, where the player who has arguably been the team’s best defender will leave for free?

Serge Gnabry was the only Bayern Munich players who scored high enough to be selected to WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Meanwhile, kicker selected Manuel Neuer, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, and Robert Lewandowski for is own Team of the Week:

Manuel Neuer, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski in Kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/Vur5D41rob — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 6, 2022

She might not be the news breaker that Arturo Vidal’s kid once was, but Max Kruse’s wife detailed what Wolfsburg paid Union Berlin for her husband:

According to Bild, Kruse’s wife answered questions from her followers in a live stream on her Instagram channel and said: “Union got five million, Bruda. What do you want? He decides, not you, when or how he will leave. If he can make a change, then he’ll go.” Dilara Kruse, who probably wanted to defend her husband’s decision in front of her followers, added: “If that wasn’t possible, Union could have simply said no. Union got five million, Max would have been free.”

Bayern Munich dispatched RB Leipzig with a 3-2 victory in front of 10,000 fans at the Allianz Arena, gaining three valuable points in the process. Julian Nagelsmann chose to start his team in the same back-three setup that got a resounding win against Hertha Berlin last month, but the results were a little more mixed this time round. Leipzig, as the most in-form team in 2022, gave Bayern a real scare multiple times in the game, managing to equalize twice before an own goal from Gvardiol eventually gave all three points to the home side.

In this special two-person postgame analysis, Ineednoname and Schnitzel discuss:

The lineup chosen by the coach, including a back-and-forth over the three man backline.

The big problems with the defense at the moment — has Nagelsmann improved it at all?

Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman as wingbacks, and whether that’s a good idea.

The problem with ball progression and the attack at the moment.

How many players have been extreme inconsistent this season.

Why Nagelsmann doesn’t seem to want to sub players anymore.

What do we want from a Bayern Munich coach?

Nothing like celebrating your country’s footy victory with a blowtorch! What a scene:

Streets of Dakar moments after Senegal won their first ever African Cup of Nations Championship. Football is such a force of joy in our chaotic world. Have a night Senegal fans pic.twitter.com/4GNnJt6DCL — roger bennett (@rogbennett) February 6, 2022

Joshua Zirkzee had a sweet bicycle kick for Anderlecht:

Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria each scored in their debuts for Juventus as the Old Lady picked up a 2-0 victory over Verona:

Zakaria and Vlahovic were each linked to Bayern Munich last month.

Bayern Munich will ramp back into action after the international break, but the news surrounding the squad did not stop as the team was out of action.

