Report: Bayern Munich unaware of Niklas Süle transfer until Borussia Dortmund called

In a new report published by Sport Bild that is sure to ruffle some feathers within the front office, Bayern Munich’s stalwart center-back Niklas Süle failed to make club aware of his intended transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

Per the report, Bayern Munich found out about the transfer today, only after Borussia Dortmund called Bayern Munich regarding Süle. This entire situation is sure to be received less than warmly from Bayern Munich’s front office, the players, and the fans.

While it is understandable given Süle’s frustration regarding comments made over the years, Julian Nagelsmann has made Süle a relied upon part of their defensive rotation and his reaction to Süle leaving was less than thrilled given the long-standing relationship between both the trainer and player:

It is also known: Nagelsmann is not happy about Süle’s departure! The Bayern coach has a very good relationship with his central defender. The national player has played 19 times in 21 Bundesliga games so far this season. The two have known each other for almost ten years. Nagelsmann made Süle in Hoffenheim’s U17s from ten to defender. According to BILD information, the bosses were often critical of Süle’s attitude.

It’s hard to find the clear fault at this stage (as been pointed out here), but it is hardly something Bayern Munich or its fans should be happy about.

This transfer gives serious shades of the controversial transfer of Toni Kroos in 2014 given the nature and reasoning behind the transfer out. For a center-back viewed as a long-term stalwart, this development has been certainly a surprise. Now we have some understanding of how Borussia Dortmund has felt over the last few years.

