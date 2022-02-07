Bavarian Podcast Works — Reaction show: Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle moves to Borussia Dortmund

Wow...so the news finally dropped and Bayern Munich fans had to feel stunned that it became official: Niklas Süle is transferring to Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window.

Join us as we react to the deal and how we feel like it all got to this point. At one point, Süle seemed fit to play the role of generational center-back for both Bayern Munich and Germany, but something went off the rails along the way.

What led Süle to move to Borussia Dortmund — especially when his salary might be the same as he was offered at Bayern Munich? What happened to the rumored big pay days that were going to be on the way from clubs like Chelsea FC or Newcastle United? Most importantly, how did we get to this point, where the player who has arguably been the team’s best defender will leave for free?

