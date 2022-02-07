BFW Commentary: Niklas Süle’s revenge tour could be wild after move from Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle will be headed to Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window — and the big fella might be holding a bit a grudge.

Rumors have been rampant that Süle not only felt underappreciated and perhaps even a little bit unsupported by the Bayern Munich brass during this tenure at the club. Now, with a chance to take control of his future, the Germany international is headed to Bayern Munich’s biggest domestic rival on a free transfer — the unkindest cut of all.

Now, let’s remember, Bayern Munich is no stranger to capitalizing off of Borussia Dortmund’s misfortune when it comes to free transfers, but with the Bavarians within the early state of a transition of the club’s leadership, this move is bad for business and sporting decisions alike.

Moreover, the trend of Bayern Munich being too slow to react to contract extensions for key players might actually hit rock bottom if this move goes through. Losing Süle is bad enough in general, but losing him for free — and to a league rival is just bad optics for all involved.

It would be fascinating to know if the internal reaction to this news is a shrug of the shoulders or if the higher-ups will examine their player management approach when it comes to communication and contract renewals. It seems there was a large gap in both for Süle, who seems to have had enough of what he perceived to be disrespect.

Was it the lack of a proactive proposal on a contract extension? The acquisitions of Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano? The lack of verbal support from club personnel when his weight and commitment and were questioned? We might never know what exactly triggered Süle to seek an exit.

Whatever the case, Süle will be leaving with a bit of a chip on his shoulder and it is safe to say Süle might be more than a little motivated to put the Bavarians’ future title hopes into the ground.

At some point...maybe next year, maybe in five years, Borussia Dortmund is going to get over the Bayern Munich hump. Could Süle be the catalyst to make it happen?

Losing a big, fast, strong, and technically-skilled center-back hurts Bayern Munich, but in the end the club will recover one way or the other. But maybe — just maybe — this could have all been avoided with a little more attention to how things are communicated and presented in the future.