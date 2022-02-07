Official: Bayern Munich star Niklas Süle will transfer to Borussia Dortmund (Updated)

Update: 10:07AM EST

It’s official: Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle will move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Dortmund made the announcement on the club’s Twitter account:

Borussia Dortmund has signed Niklas Süle for the 2022/23 season ✍️ pic.twitter.com/WC7EeffRXj — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 7, 2022

Well, that was a turnup for the books. Yes, you read the headline correctly, according to FR, Niklas Süle’s next club will be Borussia Dortmund.

Reversing Bayern Munich’s memo for transfers the other way round, it looks like Dortmund could be set to steal one of Bayern’s stars — on a free transfer no less!

The report points to a “reliable” source from Süle’s days at Eintracht Frankfurt as the reason for this bombshell revelation.

If true, this would be an extremely crazy transfer which is sure to be a surprise to many Bayern Munich fans. Why would Süle trade best club in the league (world?), Bayern Munich, for an increasingly mediocre Dortmund? Wasn’t Süle framing himself for a move to the Premier League? These are the questions that us Bayern Munich fans are undoubtedly asking right now.

What is sure, however, is that the truth should slowly all unravel in the coming weeks and months. Nevertheless, a move to Dortmund would surely be a massive failure for Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn’s new look Bayern Munich front office.