Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski talks domination, Erling Haaland, and more

There is no disputing that Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is one of the most dominant players in the game today.

The Poland international, however, just wants to enjoy the game while he still can.

“I don’t take it as domination. But as long as I play football, I want to play my best. I want to keep my passion and love for the game. The rest is just an add-on and will come by itself,” Lewandowski said to (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When asked about Borussia Dortmund phenom Erling Haaland being his successor as the world’s best goal scorer, Lewandowski admitted that he thinks Haaland is great, but did not think it was fair to compare himself to Haaland.

At 33-years-old, Lewandowski said his game has evolved and is different than it was when he was Haaland’s age.

“(Haaland) is a different type of player than I am. He is strong, fast, physical. His game is based on that. I have different qualities. But we don’t know how he will develop,” said Lewandowski. “Just because someone has huge potential does not mean they will become a star for many years. I don’t like comparing a 33-year-old player to a 21-year-old. Everyone has their own development. But of course Haaland is a great player and a pleasure to watch.”