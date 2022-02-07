Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer unhappy with upcoming Niklas Süle transfer

Not everyone at Bayern Munich was as laissez-faire about Niklas Süle’s upcoming transfer as the team’s brass.

Team captain Manuel Neuer voiced his displeasure with the situation before his surprise knee surgery.

“It bugs us all that Niklas is leaving,” Neuer said (as captured by Abendzeitung). “It’s a pity, of course, that such a cornerstone in the defense breaks away. It annoys us all. We will miss him.”

Süle will not be easy to replace for Bayern Munich, but the focus for many observers has been the situation that led the club to be on the position with one of its key players. Some are faulting the front office for being so relaxed regarding contract renewals, while others contend that Süle already had his mind made up that he was leaving.

Whatever the case, the club will be on the hunt for a replacement — a move that seemingly will see Bayern Munich look for outside help rather than to promote an internal player.

Süle has been linked to Chelsea FC, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Newcastle United among other clubs.