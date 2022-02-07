Report: Borussia Dortmund had talks, made offer to Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle

While he hasn’t released an official statement on the matter himself, it’s become clear that Niklas Süle has made the decision to leave Bayern Munich this summer when his contract expires.

Bayern’s front office is adamant they tried everything they could to try to convince the defender to agree on a new deal, but for a multitude of different reasons, one of which was what he felt was a series of unjustified criticism, he’s decided against signing a contract extension. Reports last week suggested that he’s already “very close” to signing for his new club, but none of the reports named said club.

We saw earlier today that Süle might already have agreed on a deal with a new team, but Manuel Veth gave some insight on how likely a deal would be with one of the possible suitors — Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund:

That isn't to say #BVB have signed Süle. They have made an offer and there have been talks. Struth didn't want to rule out a transfer to Dortmund earlier today but one source suggested salary demands would indicate a transfer to the Premier League. — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) February 6, 2022

In addition to Dortmund, Süle has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea FC in the Premier League to play under former Bundesliga (Mainz, Dortmund) manager Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen, on the other side of that coin, has been linked with a move to Bayern to be Süle’s replacement. Antonio Rudiger had also been linked recently, but the German international looks set to sign a new deal with Chelsea soon as the club has made it clear that’s what they’d like to do.

Struth also went on to explain some of Süle’s rationale for ultimately deciding to leave the club this summer. “When I started working with him, the boy tore his cruciate ligament for the second time. That’s a lot. You have thoughts and worries. I think if the club at this time or shortly afterwards, directly would have come up to us, then we would probably have had a different situation today. But that didn’t happen. You let it go. He just has the feeling that he is not valued enough. With Niklas the topic of appreciation not only to do with a large economic offer,” he explained (SportBuzzer).

Süle wasn’t exactly thrilled with the fact that Julian Nagelsmann was really the only one pushing for him and fully backing him. He felt that no one else on Bayern’s front office rated him as highly as Nagelsmann did and wasn’t happy with Karl-Hein Rummenigge’s critical assessment of him earlier this season after the loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Struth was also not pleased with the fact that his client wasn’t in the “top ranking” as far as salaries are concerned at Bayern.

Lothar Matthäus weighed in on the situation speaking in Sky90 over the weekend as well. “I would have liked to have seen Niklas Süle continue at FC Bayern. He is one of the most important defensive players in the team. He is recognized in the squad and has always performed well. Niklas is not like that within the club get the support. Lucas Hernandez is a problem. He cost 80 million euros and is said to earn 20 million euros a year. Other players are guided by that. I would have expected Bayern to try harder to keep Süle. To find an equivalent replacement who wants a lower salary will be difficult,” the former Bayern and Die Mannschaft midfielder explained.