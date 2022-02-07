Bayern Munich phenom Paul Wanner expected to push coaching staff with intense drive and focus

When Bayern Munich reached a deal with campus phenom Paul Wanner for a contract extension, the 16-year-old’s world suddenly became a lot more complicated.

Not only was Wanner going to have to adapt to being a first team player, but he was also going to have get his chemistry homework done as well — you know, because he’s still a school boy!

Still, the sacrifices are well worth it for Wanner.

“My childhood dream has come true. I’ve been playing for FC Bayern since I was twelve and always wanted to be a professional here,” Wanner said (as captured by Tz).

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann knows the type of talent he has in Wanner and realizes the player will put just as many demands on his coaching staff as the trainers will put on the player.

“My coaching team and I will try to live up to the standard he sets for us. On the flip side, we expect Paul to always put everything he has into it as well,” Nagelsmann said.