Matthijs de Ligt move to Bayern Munich gains support from Dutch legend

With Niklas Süle set to leave Bayern Munich after this season, the club is clearly on the lookout for a big, physical, yet technical center-back to help at least partially replace some of the attributes that the Germany international brings to the table.

One of the names that has been banded about is Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has a long connection to Bayern Munich — but a price tag considered too hefty for the financial conservative Bavarians.

One person who would love to see De Ligt make the jump to Germany is Dutch legend Ruud Gullit.

“Matthijs has experienced and learned a lot at Juventus. He could make a very good contribution at Bayern,” Gullit told Bild (as captured by twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

What Gullit wants, of course, probably ventures far from financial reality for Bayern Munich. Juventus is said to want at least €60 million for the Dutchman — a figure that makes him far too rich for Bayern Munich’s blood at this point in time.