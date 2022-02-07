Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman praises Julian Nagelsmann, wants to be his own player

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman has been one of the team’s most consistent players this season and thinks the squad has adjusted nicely to new boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Coman says that Nagelsmann won over the players by building trust quickly.

“Trust — that’s all! When you have faith, you feel good. He told me from the start that he supported me, that I was very important to him and the team and that he would like to keep me. He also texted me on WhatsApp,” said Coman in an interview with Sport1. “He’s a coach who talks a lot with his players, not just me. I like him and his way of thinking about football. That made my decision easier.”

Coman also thinks that he is still not at the top of his game.

“I’m still far from my limit. I need to work on my stats. I do believe that I do a lot in the game – both offensively and defensively. I go into a lot of one-on-ones, create chances. But now I have to get more goals and assists. I want to be one of the best in my position,” said Coman. “My idol was Ronaldinho. He was the reason I wanted to play football. But Franck (Ribery) is a legend and a player I look up to. I want to work hard to get up to his level and achievements. I also want to be a legend at Bayern. But I’m Kingsley Coman, not the next Ribery.”

Ribery, though, left a lasting impression on Coman — especially without how he always pushed himself.

“Franck used to impress me. I can still remember our first training together. He came back from an injury after four or five months and was immediately the best in training,” Coman said. “Normally you need time when you start again after an injury. He does not. I thought to myself: Wow!”