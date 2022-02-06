Kit Leak: Bayern Munich’s next season pre-match kit is here

Bayern Munich’s pre-match kits have been anything but impressive off-late. But, from the leaked images(via FOOTYHEADLINES), it looks like Adidas have finally changed the theme. This new kit should come as a refreshing change after a series of dull pre-match kits.

Bayern's pre-match shirt for next season [Footy Headlines] pic.twitter.com/XYrfvoWDKg — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 4, 2022

The kit mainly consists of alternate bands that are laid out diagonally across the shirt. Each band is a series of arrowhead like figures with red and black as the primary colours that fade into one another. The bands go around the back of the shirt maintaining a similar look from all directions. The white monochromatic logos of the club and brand go well against the colors and pattern of the shirt.

Personally, I think this is the best pre-match shirt to come out in recent times and can’t wait for the season to end and the current noodle soup shirt to be replaced. Let us know how you feel about this new shirt and the theme.