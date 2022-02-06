Top secret: Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle is set on move to mystery club, agent details why he’s leaving

The future of Bayern Munich center-back Niklas Süle appears to be set, but where exactly the Germany international will land remains a mystery.

Süle’s agent, Volker Struth, appeared on Sport1 and indicated that his client’s future is already set. Struth, however, did not elaborate on exactly where Süle’s next stop would be:

Volker Struth, advisor to Bayern star Niklas Süle, revealed in STAHLWERK Doppelpass on SPORT1 on Sunday that it has already been decided which club the central defender will switch to. ”Yes, that’s for sure,” Struth explained when asked several times.

Süle has been linked to Chelsea FC, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund among others, but it would not be shocking if other English clubs have been thrust into the mix for the big defender.

Based on Struth’s comments, though, it might be safe to at least take Newcastle United out of the running:

When Süle’s new goal will be announced, however, he left open. This is left to the new employer, Struth indicated. “Niklas recently made a decision and I would be surprised if he changes it again,” added the player’s agent. However, according to Struth, the nouveau riche Newcastle would not be an option. “I think I would have a problem if we were to announce in a few days that the player would move to Newcastle and I’m sitting here explaining that the money isn’t the priority,” Struth said.

Struth went deeper, though, and talk about how things ended up this way.

“We never negotiated (with Bayern). There was only a verbal approach. We met, spoke about it and I signaled at the time that the player was considering whether he wants to extend his contract. It wasn’t about the money at all,” Struth said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “A conversation was planned in January. Niklas spent Christmas with his family, called me between at the time and said: ‘I don’t want that anymore. I don’t want this appointment to take place.’ It has nothing to do with money at all. I spoke to Hasan Salihamidžić about a possible renewal, that was in late autumn last year — six or seven months before the end of his contract. By then Süle had already decided and told me: ‘I want to do something different.’”

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk also provided some details on what might have prompted Süle to make a final decision to leave as well:

Bayern offered Süle a fixed salary of under €10m/year, less than what they are offering for Christensen. Süle was very disappointed. In addition the people in charge took a lot of time to make the offer & it was just a 'verbal' offer. All factors that made Süle leave [@cfbayern] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 6, 2022

Whatever the case, it appears that Süle’s time with Bayern Munich is truly coming to an end.