Thomas Müller confident Bayern Munich deserved their 3-2 win over RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich made hard work of it, but ultimately came out 3-2 winners over RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena it what was well and truly a thoroughly entertaining match. Goals from Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski, and an own goal from Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol was enough to oust goals from Konrad Laimer and Andre Silva. Compact defense was exactly a running theme of this encounter, as both sides had a handful of credible chances on target, but it was Bayern that edged Leipzig in the overall shooting department, out-firing them by 23:12 while honors were even with 7 shots on target a piece.

It was another characteristically solid performance from Müller and speaking after the match, he felt Bayern was fully deserving of the three points despite both sides having the same amount of shots on frame. “It was a good and attractive game because both teams acted similarly. Overall, we deserved to win this game. Even if Leipzig had good chances - but we can still score two goals,” Bayern’s Raumdeuter explained (tz). Manuel Neuer was called into action a handful of times to deny Leipzig a goal, but even with the amount of chances Bayern conceded, they controlled the lion’s share of possession and looked more positive going forward with the frequency at which they did so.

It’s no secret that this season hasn’t gone according to plan for Leipzig by any stretch of the imagination. They’ve slowly clawed their way up to seventh place in the Bundesliga table, but the start of the season under Jesse Marsch was nothing short of underwhelming. They’ve experienced a bit of a resurgence since Domenico Tedesco has replaced Marsch, but Müller still feels that they’re table position doesn’t necessarily explain how much better they’ve been playing as of late. “That’s self-explanatory, they are playing below their potential. Leipzig is one of the top teams in the league,” he replied when he was asked whether or not Leipzig’s performance was representative of their position in the table.

What was especially refreshing to see for this encounter was the reintroduction of a portion of fans at the Allianz Arena, that helped provide a decent atmosphere for an exciting match of football. Müller said that he was genuinely thrilled to have fans back in the stadium, albeit only a small portion of them. “Super! Such a good feeling! Scoring goals in the arena, when the lights then flicker and you see the fans, it’s worth plodding for. Even if 10,000 fans are not everything now,” he stressed when he was asked how it felt having fans back.

Müller is also the subject of an expected contract extension at some point in the near future along with Neuer, Lewandowski, and Serge Gnabry. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman have all already signed new deals in what’s been a pivotal season for Bayern in terms of getting contracts sorted. Niklas Süle will be leaving on a free transfer this summer, making it all the more important for the club to hold to its other stars. When he was asked about his contract situation and whether or not he could shed any light on it, Müller repied, “not yet. I won’t comment on that now, we’re concentrating on the upcoming training week for now,” with a smirking grin on his face.