Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig; Newcastle United not giving up on Thomas Müller; Steffen Baumgart watches FC Köln from his couch; and MORE!

Bayern Munich held off RB Leipzig for a 3-2 victory in an odd, yet entertaining game. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Bayern Munich’s offense-heavy 3-4-2-1 was either going to overwhelm RB Leipzig or see the players get in each other’s way, leaving the backline susceptible to quick counters. Like we have seen before, Bayern Munich had trouble connecting early and getting a feel for how to properly space things offensively.

I’m not against a three-man backline, though. Bayern Munich’s roster has the talent to make it work.

Eventually, all of that offensive power did overwhelm RB Leipzig and Thomas Müller capitalized on that by depositing a rebound from a Robert Lewandowski attempt into the back of the net for the game’s first goal.

Müller was completely left unmarked somehow, which made for a quite leisurely scoring chance.

Manuel Neuer’s 16th minute save on Dani Olmo subtly pretty damn good.

Neuer turned away Olmo once again in the 18th minute as well.

Serge Gnabry was not decisive enough in the final third and didn’t always make the best decisions early on. He was effective in defending, though.

Eventually, RB Leipzig was able to quickly capitalize on a turnover from Bayern Munich in the build-up when Konrad Lanier quickly countered and eventually set up Andrea Silva for a tough-angle tap-in to knot the game at 1-1.

Kingsley Coman almost has an insane (yet accidental) goal in the 34th minute that Peter Gulacsi barely got enough of a glove on to tap toward the post.

Müller’s header when splitting two defenders was tremendous, but a foul in the build-up nullified a fantastic effort. It would have been a beautiful goal for Müller, but alas, Robert Lewandowski was whistled for a foul.

Müller was great on the day.

Bayern was swarming around Gulacsi for a good part of the first half, but the goalkeeper was very strong— despite giving up two goals.

Coman delivered an absolutely beauty of a cross to a a leaping Lewandowski, who put home an excellent header to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 lead in the 44th minute.

Say what you will about Domenico Tedesco, but RB Leipzig is playing faster, more creative, and with more urgency than it did under Jesse Marsch.

Bayern Munich just had too much offensive firepower. Even after Christopher Nkunku knotted the game at 2-2, Gnabry’s deflected attempt found its way past Gulacsi to give Bayern another one-goal advantage. The game-winner was official ruled an own goal.

Nkunku’s goal was definitely the product of a lapse by Benjamin Pavard (who had been doing so well of late) — and Nagelsmann called him out on it after the match. I know the new boss has built up a lot of trust equity with his players and I’m glad he’s detailed how both Dayot Upamecano and Pavard have made gaffes of late.

I thought Niklas Süle was the best of the defenders and was getting a little worries that Lucas Hernandez was pressing his luck a bit too much with so many fouls. Overall, though, I felt like both Süle and Hernandez were pretty good on the day. Pavard was also decent aside of his goal gaffe.

Speaking of Upamecano, he just doesn’t look great right now and has been very shaky of late.

Overall, it was a strong effort from Bayern Munich. The all-out offensive formation has its strengths and its weaknesses. I wonder how it would work against a better team.

FC Köln living legend Steffen Baumgart tested positive for COVID-19 and had to watch his team play SC Freiburg from the comforts of his couch. The Billy Goats won 1-0, but Baumgart was a riot (as usual):

This is…so great. A lot going on.



Köln coach Steffen Baumgart was COVID positive this week. Had to stay at home to watch the Freiburg game.



Footage from his daughter shows he's lively on the touchline **and** in front of his TV.

Newcastle United still wants Thomas Müller, but getting the Germany international is definitely easier said than done:

Newcastle United are ‘getting their hopes up’ about a potential move for Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller in the summer. That’s according to BILD journalist Christian Falk, who says Bayern ‘need to get a move on’ in terms of a new contract as Everton are also keen. Muller is out of contract at Bayern in June 2023, so he is set to enter the final year of his deal once the summer comes around. That means Bayern need to decide if they want to keep the 32-year-old at the club or use their last opportunity to sell him for a figure as he will be free to negotiate a free transfer the following January.

Alexander Nübel is doing really well of late for AS Monaco and seems to be really making a name for himself:

FT | Monaco 2-0 Lyon



• Alexander Nübel: 90 minutes, 5 saves #loanwatch pic.twitter.com/r1xtwVVnL7 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 5, 2022

Bayern Munich will ramp back into action after the international break, but the news surrounding the squad did not stop as the team was out of action.

There was plenty to talk about this. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A new segment to kick things off called “Five things we learned this week”

Why Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s statements about Niklas Süle and Marcel Sabitzer were unnecessary.

Chelsea FC’s Andreas Christensen is Plan A for Bayern Munich to replace Süle and how there might not be a Plan B.

Julian Nagelsmann’s outlook for where he sees Jamal Musiala playing in the future.

Nagelsmann’s sleep talking exploits.

Cobra Kai season four reviewed! What was great, where the missed, and why there could be cause to worry about where this is all going.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is being heavily courted by FC Barcelona, but — as we heard previously — Bayern Munich is in the mix (allegedly):

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is a concrete target for Barcelona and they intend to hold talks over signing him on a free transfer, a journalist has claimed. Diario Sport journalist Toni Juanmartí spoke to MilanNews about Barca’s rumoured interest in Kessie, confirming that they have been looking for a physical midfielder for several windows now, so much so that their previous sporting director Ramon Planes also had discussions with Kessie’s entourage. The Ivorian is on the wish list for Barca especially since they missed out on Denis Zakaria, but the Ivorian has several offers. Nonetheless, the journalist states that ‘there have been contacts with Kessie’s entourage’ who ‘is open to a transfer’. Kessie ‘knows that Barcelona are an option, as well as Bayern Munich and other Premier League clubs are interested in him’ as per Juanmarti, but a decision has not been made so we will have to wait a couple of months to see what happens.

Not sure I buy this rumor at all, but who knows?