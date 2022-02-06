Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman wants to experience more Champions League success

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman might have been the most unlikely player to score on a header during the team’s 2019/2020 Champions League finale victory over Paris Saint-Germain, but thee he was was...clinching the crown for the Bavarians.

It was clearly a moment that Coman will never forget.

“That was just one game. Of course, a nice game with a special and important goal, but there’s more to come. More goals, more assists, more titles. I want to play at the top level for a whole season. And win the Champions League again – at least,” Coman said in an interview with Sport1.

Moreover, Coman wants nothing more than to win another UCL title.

“We definitely have the chance to go far every year because we have one of the best teams in the world and most of us will stay together for more years. But there are many factors at play. I would say: If we win the CL once or twice in the next 5 years, we can be satisfied,” Coman said.

To help prepare for a Champions League run, Coman has no doubt that the Bundesliga provides enough quality competition to ensure that the team will be ready.

“There is a lot of quality in the Bundesliga. I think it’s the best after the Premier League with the Spanish league. We’re difficult to beat. I don’t think we would be much lower in other leagues either,” said Coman.