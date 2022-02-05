Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 3-2 RB Leipzig (Ruckrunde)

Bayern Munich dispatched RB Leipzig with a 3-2 victory in front of 10,000 fans at the Allianz Arena. Julian Nagelsmann chose to start his team in the same back-three setup that got a resounding win against Hertha Berlin last month, but the results were a little more mixed this time round. Leipzig, as the most in-form team in 2022, gave Bayern a real scare multiple times in the game, managing to equalize twice before an own goal from Gvardiol eventually gave all three points to the home side.

In this special two-person postgame analysis, Ineednoname and Schnitzel discuss:

The lineup chosen by the coach, including a back-and-forth over the back three.

The big problems with the defense at the moment — has Nagelsmann improved it at all?

Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman as wingbacks, and whether that’s a good idea.

The problem with ball progression and the attack at the moment.

How many players have been extreme inconsistent this season.

Why Nagelsmann doesn’t seem to want to sub players anymore.

What do we want from a Bayern Munich coach?

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

