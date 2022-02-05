Three observations from Bayern Munich’s thrilling 3-2 win against RB Leipzig

This was a great game!

Bayern Munich edged out RB Leipzig 3-2 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in a thrilling match. They came into the game as two of the best defensive teams in the entire Bundesliga, but it would be the two offenses who stood out on the day.

Despite their rough start to the Bundesliga season, RB Leipzig have been turning things around under head coach Domenico Tedesco. Entering the game, only Bayern had conceded fewer goals than Leipzig, but you wouldn’t have really gathered that by this match.

Both offenses produced on the day, taking advantages of defensive mistakes to boost their attacks. It was the stars on the day that found the back of the net with Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski, Andre Silva, and Christopher Nkunku bagging the goals.

This Bayern team is an offensive juggernaut.

Despite some complaints about how Julian Nagelsmann trying different formations is hampering Bayern’s attack, this team is an absolute offensive juggernaut. This was the 14th time this season in the Bundesliga that Bayern have scored at least three goals in the match. If you add the UEFA Champions League and DFB Pokal, it’s an additional six games.

The Bavarians are on track to challenge and potentially smash a bunch of league records this year including most goals scored in a season (101), most goals scored in the first half of the season (already broken - 56), most goals in the second half of the season (54), and most goals away from home (47).

It’s easy to nitpick the team’s attack at times, but we’re witnessing something truly special. Everyone should enjoy it.

Manuel Neuer is about to turn 36 but still reigns supreme.

It doesn’t matter to me who is getting awards for being a goalkeeper. The best goalkeeper in the world is still Manuel Neuer.

Do you need a lot of skill to be the world’s best goalkeeper? Of course! Neuer is full of skill. Do you need a lot of luck to be the world’s best goalkeeper? Of course! Neuer receives some of that Bayern-dusel as well.

Some of his saves in today’s game were fantastic as always, and he was the benefit of some poor shot selection from Leipzig as well. Still, his presence in goal can slip in the back of a shooter’s mind and throw them off their game when they need a blank-mind. He’s the best.

With today’s win, Neuer has pulled level with Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn for the most wins in Bundesliga history. It’s a tremendous achievement that shows not only his skill but his longevity as an elite goalkeeper in the game.