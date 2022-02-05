Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s 3-2 victory vs RB Leipzig

Jersey Swap: Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig don’t make this a match without the performance of Christopher Nkunku. Leipzig’s first goal, to even it at 1-1, was created on the back of Nkunku’s brilliant ball skills and a keen eye for open spaces. His second goal made it a tight race, finding open space and beating the high bayern press to slot in a ball past Manuel Neuer. Given the loss of talent RB Leipzig have dealt with over the last couple seasons, such as the mercurial striker Timo Werner, Nkunku’s ascendency to be one of the Bundesliga’s elite offensive talents has to be encouraging for Die Roten Bullen.

Christopher Nkunku has now directly contributed to 17 goals in the Bundesliga this season, no Leipzig player has more.



21 appearances

⚽️ 10 goals

️ 7 assists



An outstanding campaign so far. pic.twitter.com/086ZnZAPlI — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 5, 2022

Der Kaiser: Lucas Hernández

Julian Nagelsmann loves his back-three formation, and it would also appear to be that Lucas Hernández might love that formation as it allows him to play more as a Centre Back, against as a Left back when Nagelsmann plays with a Back-4. He was far from his elite-self today, however. He was caught high a number of times and was beaten fairly as well. That being said, Bayern Munich still struggles with Nagelsmann back-three. Hernández, Pavard, and Süle are talented but it’s clear they should be in a back-four until further notice.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich proved to be his normal self, dominating the midfield and limiting the possession of RB Leipzig. Per ESPN, Bayern held nearly 60% of the possession, and outshot RB Leipzig by a staggering 11 times throughout the game largely thanks due to Kimmich covering up the holes created by Corentin Tolisso and helped hold Nagelmann’s system somewhat in place.

It was far from Kimmich best game, but week-in and week-out, Kimmich continually shows why he’s arguably the best midfielder in the world.

Der Bomber: Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski scored again. Frankly, we might as well just have that sentenced prewritten given the fact that Lewandowski is on pace to be close to his historic goal scoring pace of last season, already tallying an absurd 24 goals in 21 matches in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski’s build up play was nothing but beneficial for the rest of Bayern Munich’s attack, repeatedly taking the ball and holding until the likes of Gnabry, Sané and Müller got into position and was the creator of numerous scoring chances. His build-up play is otherworldly, and it’s insane to think that he’s only Fifa’s ‘The World’s Best” player as a striker with a skill-set like that.

Disclosure, though, If it wasn't for his foul which negated Müller’s second goal, Lewandowski would’ve netted himself another Meister of the Match.

Meister of the Match: Thomas Müller

What can we say about Thomas Müller? The man does it all. It was a close better between Müller and Lewandowski, and honestly, Müller won the tiebreaker on his second goal*, an expertly finished rocket of a header that found itself in the back of RB Leipzig’s net. It received an asterisk* due to Lewandowski’s unfortunate foul on the buildup play which negated Müller’s goal. Otherwise, Die Raumdeuter was his normal sneaky self, creating numerous opportunities and was simply devastating against RB LEipzig’s defense who simply had no answer for him.