RB Leipzig’s Peter Gulacsi ready for Bayern Munich showdown

RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has nothing, but three points on his mind today against Bayern Munich.

With the top-end of the Bundesliga table so congested, Gulacsi knows his team desperately needs three points to help climb back into a to-four position.

“There is a lot in it because the league is really tight this season. It’s really exciting to see who is going to reach those international places because teams like SC Freiburg, Union Berlin, FC Köln, Hoffenheim are pushing up in the table and trying to compete for those international places,” Gulacsi told Bundesliga.com. “I think it’s big competition but, having said that, we are not just fighting against one team but multiple teams. The chance for them to drop points is even higher than the year before and that’s why we have to focus on ourselves and on our job.”

To help get where they want to be, Gulacsi know his squad must down Bayern Munich today.

“In recent years, we had a completely different situation playing against Bayern because we were really close to them and it was a tight race. We could make it difficult for them and the last two times we went to the Allianz Arena, it ended 3-3 and 0-0 if I remember correctly. We had chances to win both games. This season is different because we are in good form looking at the recent weeks but, of course, we are far away from Bayern in the table,” Gulacsi said. “It’s not a direct rival and for us, it’s just an important game on our way to trying to pick up points and climb the table. They are fighting for the championship and they have a good gap between themselves and Borussia Dortmund, but it could still be a tight race in the end. It’s an important game for both teams for their own situations and we will go there and try to get something out of the game. We have the quality to do that and you also need a little bit of match luck or a good day to create this kind of situation. We need to use our quality, but we showed in recent years that we are a good team and hopefully we can get a good result there.”

Gulacsi knows getting three points won’t come easy — especially with Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller lurking about.

“We are talking about one of the best players in the world, so if you could prepare for him then it might be easier to defend against him. The best players in the world are so versatile that it is not easy to know what they are going to do next. They are complete players on their left, their right, with their head, keeping the ball, shooting from distance, one against one, and they can do anything,” Gulacsi remarked.

“There is not one solution against these players and we have to defend well as a team. There were games where could really switch him off and there were games where we couldn’t. We have to put in a strong performance defensively as a team, and we have to stay compact to not give much space to Lewandowski or to Thomas Müller or to the wingers. It’s a team performance because the goalkeeper alone cannot stop the Bayern attack. It has to be the whole team. That’s what we are trying to do and we will be well prepared. It’s a big task, but we definitely have the quality to do it. We need a good performance and a good day, and hopefully we can do that.”