Report: Liverpool, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United all interested in Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry as salary remains issue

Contrary to previous news stories, Sky Sport is reporting that negotiations between Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry are not on hold, but the Germany international’s salary expectations have created a roadblock so far during the talks.

Gnabry wants to be paid like both Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman, but Bayern Munich is reportedly balking at the asking price. Though both sides want to keep Gnabry in Bavaria, outside interest in Gnabry in starting to mount. To this point, neither the player nor the club has talked about a possible transfer away:

But why are the talks with and about Gnabry so long? According to Sky information, even though those responsible at Munich firmly believe that the 26-year-old winger will extend his contract long-term beyond June 30, 2023? At least until 2026, maybe even until 2027. Gnabry does not want to earn less than Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane, both of whom should receive at least 15 million euros gross per season without bonus payments. There is a difference between (Niklas) Süle and Gnabry in particular. While the central defender has been toying with a move abroad for weeks, Gnabry would prefer to stay in Munich. He feels good, he sees prospects for further development, his bond with Julian Nagelsmann is intact. Kimmich, his best friend, would be reluctant to let him go anyway. In addition, Nagelsmann absolutely wants to keep him. Most recently, the Bayern coach said that he appreciates Gnabry “as a person and a player incredibly.”

If, however, Bayern Munich is unwilling to budge on its stance and Gnabry continues to push to be paid as much as Sane and Coman, other clubs could swoop in. According to Sky, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Liverpool have all expressed interest in Gnabry — but the clubs also expect Gnabry to ultimately reach a deal with Bayern Munich.