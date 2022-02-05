Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

Bayern Munich are back in action against RB Leipzig this weekend, with Julian Nagelsmann looking to keep a positive record against his former side. Leipzig have looked a lot better since being taken over by Domenico Tedesco, and their star man Christopher Nkunku is one of the best attackers in the league this season. This won’t be an easy game.

Nagelsmann has injury problems to deal with, chief among them Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka who are out with long term issues. Meanwhile, the two former RBL players, Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer, will want to prove themselves against their former side. Plenty of good stuff to look forward to as we enter a crucial stage of the season.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.