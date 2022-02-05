Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski can’t explain diss by Lionel Messi

The subject of individual awards has been at the forefront of late for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

After not winning the coveted Ballon d’Or, Lewandowski did secure the FIFA’s “The Best” award and the whole subject caused Lewandowski to ponder the real meaning of each individual honor.

“I’ve been thinking about these two awards lately: FIFA The Best & the Ballon d’Or. I’ve come to the conclusion that the FIFA award does matter more. Only journalists vote in the latter - there’s no clear verification” Lewandowski told Polish publication Piłka Nożna (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “However, I must emphasize that I keep my distance from the awards. It’s not that I can’t sleep after an award I didn’t win, wondering why I failed — especially since I realize that football politics also plays a role at times. The results of these votes do not in any way affect what is most important to me, and the most important thing is to enjoy the game and help my teams succeed.”

As for how the voting broke down, Lewandowski explained his thought process, but could not explain why Lionel Messi shunned him in the FIFA voting.

“I voted for Messi because I appreciate what he did in 2021 and, of course, earlier too. Messi voted for me in the Ballon d’Or — why his point of view changed later? I don’t know,” Lewandowski said. “However, I have no regrets, no complaints, I accepted it, he made his decision and that’s it. I won the award anyway so it was easier for me (to accept).”